Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Brrrrr! SA Weather Service issues yellow level 2 warning for snow and heavy rain in KZN

Snow and heavy rain forecast in KZN. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Published 2h ago

Durban –The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued two Yellow Level 2 warnings of snow and heavy rains for KwaZulu-Natal this week.

SAWS said an upper air trough is moving through the central interior of the country with a surface high ridging over the south-eastern parts.

“These conditions are expected to result in a drop in the freezing levels, drop in temperatures and snow over the southern Drakensberg as well as the south-western high grounds of KZN,” the forecaster said.

Snow is also expected to affect areas around Underberg, Kokstad and Giants Castle.

Light snow could also lead to icy roads and railway lines resulting in traffic disruptions.

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs provincial MEC, Sihle Zikalala, has called on residents to be vigilant.

“We urge our communities to heed this warning as the weather service indicates that there could be disruptive rainfall in areas under the Districts of Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Ilembe parts of uMzinyathi and the eThekwini Metro,” he said.

He said disaster management teams will be on standby and monitoring areas.

The following are the areas that are going to be impacted by the weather conditions:

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Underberg

eThekwini

Greater Kokstad

Impendle

Inkosi Langalibalele

Estcourt

KwaDukuza

Mandeni

Maphumulo

Mkhambathini

Mpofana

Giants Castle

Mooi River

Ndwedwe

Okhahlamba

Ray Nkonyeni

Richmond

Msunduzi

Ubuhlebezwe

Umdoni

uMlalazi

uMngeni

uMshwathi

Umuziwabantu

Umvoti

Umzimkhulu

Umzumbe

IOL

