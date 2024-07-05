Brrrrrr in the Cape! Snow, gale force winds and heavy rain weather warning from Sunday

Western Cape residents have been warned about an icy cold front and adverse weather that could hit the region from Sunday until at least Friday next week. The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy rain, strong winds and snow in the Cape.

The Western Cape’s Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning. Anton Bredell, said residents could expect a succession of cold fronts with adverse weather conditions beginning this weekend and lasting most of next week. On Friday, the South African Weather Services (Saws) updated the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (Pdmc) on the approaching weather systems. “With the end of the school holidays many people may be travelling home. We ask residents to please be extremely cautious on the roads.

“Due to the combination of high winds, heavy rain, and snow falls over high mountains expected, we urge residents to please reconsider travel and outdoor activities next week and avoid unnecessary travel. “Strong winds, combined with rain saturated soil increases the risks for trees and tall structures being toppled. Various government services may be affected by the inclement weather and residents are asked to please stay informed by monitoring the latest weather reports through trusted local news platforms,” said Bredell. Weather Warning Levels A Level 4 weather warning for heavy rain and possibly flooding are expected in the western sections of the Western Cape on Sunday.

A Level 6 warning was issued for high winds of 80-90km/h in the province’s western and south-west regions on Sunday. A level 4 warning has been issued for winds of 50-70km per hour in the Namakwa district, as well as the central and eastern parts of the Western Cape. A Level 6 warning has been issued for waves ranging from six to eight metres between Alexander Bay and Cape Agulhas, which will extend to Plettenberg Bay by afternoon.