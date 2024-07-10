Cape of storms: all hands on deck for Thursday’s Level 8 weather warning

The City of Cape Town said its all hands on deck as the storm continues to batter the metropole. The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said the City’s efforts are ongoing to respond to the impacts of the severe weather being experienced since the early hours of Sunday morning.

The South African Weather Service has confirmed a Level 8 warning for Thursday, July 11. “Indications are that worse is still to come before there is any respite. I want to take the opportunity to thank the staff in safety and security, as well as other departments and entities for their efforts thus far. It is truly appreciated,” Smith said. Sunset drive and Dennehof in Somerset West flooded as a series of cold fronts are still on track to make landfall, resulting in a week of wet and cold weather. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “With the level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall in place for tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, I want to assure the public that the City has all hands on deck, but that the weather conditions will likely result in widespread flooding, and impact response times.”

He has urged residents to please stay off the roads and remain indoors. Smith has also urged social media users from sharing fake news. “I also want to urge the public to refrain from sharing social media posts, videos, and photographs without verifying them. In the past, old clips have resurfaced,” Smith said.

“The difficulty with indiscriminate sharing of information or visuals is that we need to dispatch staff to verify it, particularly if there is a potential risk to life or property – resources that could be directed elsewhere.” There has been widespread need for assistance to assist those affected by the storm. Smith thanked residents and businesses have opened their hearts and their wallets.

“Pick n Pay has also come on board to avail trolleys in-store, where shoppers can deposit goods for donation, which we will relay to the various NGOs who have been so instrumental in our humanitarian efforts to date,” he said. “Over the past 48 hours, they have distributed more than 36,000 meals, nearly 6,000 blankets, and various other needs like beanies, mattresses, and roof sheeting. The wet weather is continuing into the weekend and possibly next week, and every little bit helps.” [email protected]