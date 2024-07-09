Cape of storms: City of Cape Town services addressing as much weather-related impact as possible

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said all services continue to address as many weather-related impacts as possible amid the persistent rainfall across the metropole. Numerous rivers and canals are at capacity, with some bursting their banks such as Eerste Rivier and Macassar.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan confirmed the reports of flooded roads across the city and said the Roads Department was hard at work addressing blockages of the stormwater system. “However, the sheer amount of rain that has fallen has been a complicating factor. In terms of humanitarian relief, assessments are ongoing to determine the number of people affected. “A number of humanitarian relief agencies are assisting with soft relief, including Gift of the Givers, Ashraful Aid, Islamic Relief, The Workshop, the Mustadafin Foundation and Alimdaad, in the following areas: Khayelitsha, Lwandle, Nomzamo, Gugulethu, Philippi, Masiphumelele, Philippi East, Mfuleni, Tafelsig, and Vygieskraal,” Lategan said.

In its latest update, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said the existing weather warnings remain in place for Tuesday and Wednesday. Level 6 disruptive rain and Level 4 damaging winds are now extended until Thursday. There has also been a Level 8 warning for disruptive rain for Thursday, July 11, as well as a Level 6 warning for damaging waves.