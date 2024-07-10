Cape Storm: Mayor urges residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel as storm intensifies

As heavy rains and gale-force winds continue to batter Cape Town, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged residents across the metropole to travel as little as possible and remain indoors as the storm continues. Hill-Lewis said by Tuesday morning, the City of Cape Town had recorded over 200mm of rain since the storm began over the weekend with 40 to 60mm daily forecast by the weather services going into Thursday, July 11.

“Our frontline teams are out there serving Capetonians with great dedication and pride in these difficult storm conditions,” Hill-Lewis said. “I was grateful for the opportunity to spend time with teams in Khayelitsha and Dunoon who are working to alleviate flooding, and clear blocked stormwater pipe and drain infrastructure where it is possible to do so,” he said. “We have proactively jetted over 220km of sewer infrastructure, and cleared stormwater and canal infrastructure as part of our preparedness efforts in the months leading to winter, and now the work is about responding directly to storm-related incidents.”

He confirmed a Level 8 weather warning was released by the South African Weather Services for Thursday. “Much more rain is expected this week still, with the Weather Service upgrading their warning to Level 8 for Thursday. The Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste Rivers have all begun to burst their banks, and residents should please not attempt to cross canals or fast-flowing water,” he said. “I would like to make a special call to Capetonians to come forward with donations for the less fortunate impacted by the storm. Various drop-off points have been availed by the City and our disaster officials are working with NGOs to distribute items like non-perishable foodstuff, personal hygiene, nappies, baby formula, blankets and construction materials such as wood and corrugated sheeting,” Hill-Lewis said.

“The City thanks the Gift of the Givers and all other relief agencies working to provide relief for the vulnerable most impacted by the storm.” The City has issued over 4,500 flood kits to vulnerable residents in the informal settlements severely affected by the inclement weather and this number is set to rise. Assessments continue in low-lying areas, including the recording of personal details for those urgently requiring assistance from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the National Human Settlements Department. Storm-related Donation Drop-off points: – Goodwood Fire Station

– Lakeside Fire Station – Ottery Fire Station – Roeland Street Fire Station

– Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station – Strand Fire Station Or call the Disaster Risk Management Centre donations line directly at 021 597 5042 (8am – 6pm).