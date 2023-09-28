Cape Storm update: 16,000 people affected across the City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM) said assessments and mopping-up operations continue in the metropole. This after the Western Cape was hard hit by torrential rains and damaging winds which resulted in damage to infrastructure, extensive flooding, and power outages across the province.

On Thursday, the spokesperson for the City’s DRM (Disaster Risk Management), Charlotte Powell said the municipality recorded 714mm of rainfall from September 24 to 25. “To date, about 16,000 people have been impacted, with around 7,100 informal structures affected. “Our Disaster Management officials are busy concluding assessments in all affected areas.

“Further assessments have also been completed in Kampies, Overcome Heights, Hangberg, and Rasta Camp in Ocean View to ascertain the damages as a result of sinkholes that formed around structures in these areas,” Powell said. She said 30 people are still being accommodated at the Macassar hall and indications are that they will move back into their homes by the end of the day. Residents from the Storm Haven Retirement Village who had to be evacuated on Monday were moved back into the residence by the evening.

Residents of Kay’s Caravan Park were evacuated to the Helpender Hand organisation for two days. Powell also stated 21 people have gained unauthorised access to the Sir Lowry’s Pass community hall and are still occupying it. “Our humanitarian agency partners, like the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), Department of Social Development, NGOs, and various community-based Organisations have been assisting with humanitarian relief (hot meals, food parcels, blankets, and mattresses) to more than 10,000 affected people.

“Our Roads and Infrastructure Management department is providing milling and sand in many of the affected settlements. “Assistance will also be provided in jetting out water in some flooded areas,” Powell said. Weather-related power outages are still being experienced in some areas and the Electricity Department is currently working on restoring the power.