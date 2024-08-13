Cape Town received record-breaking rainfall in July

The South African Weather Service (Saws) announced that Cape Town received a record-breaking amount of rainfall in July. It said this record-breaking showers in the south-western parts of South Africa followed a slow start to the winter rainfall season.

“Beginning in June 2024, rainfall accumulation was notably below normal, consistent with seasonal forecasts that predicted a drier winter period. However, the landscape changed drastically in July, as a series of cold fronts swept through the region, some of which brought severe weather conditions and substantial rainfall. “An analysis of rainfall data from South African Weather Service stations reveals that the Cape Town City (Oranjezicht) station recorded 317.6 mm of rain in July 2024, far exceeding the long-term average of 128 mm for this month. This notable total not only exceeded the historical average, but it is also the highest monthly rainfall recorded for July since comprehensive records began in 1960,” the weather service said. The Western Cape was hit hard by adverse weather conditions in July resulting in extensive flooding and damage to infrastructure across the province.

Assessments of damages are ongoing. “In contrast, the previous year saw only 81.8 mm of rain in July, highlighting the major difference in rainfall between these two years. Additionally, the Cape Town International Airport station recorded the highest monthly rainfall total since the station’s inception in July 1956, exceeding three times the average for July. This remarkable record underscores the intensity and impact of the multiple cold fronts experienced throughout the month,” the weather service said. It said further examination of rainfall stations managed by the Cape Town Weather Office indicated that most recorded well above average rainfall during July, with some stations breaking long standing records.

For example, the station in Newlands at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens received over 500 mm of rain for July 2024, making it the wettest month on record for this station since 1999. The stations in Franschhoek, Kenilworth, and Villiersdorp, with records dating back to the late 2000s, also reported significant rainfall for the month. The weather service said these three stations set new records since their inception, even surpassing the total monthly rainfall recorded during the September storm of 2023.

Additionally, the Cape Winelands stations, including Paarl, Worcester, and Jonkershoek, experienced substantial rainfall this winter season, with long-term monthly records being broken in these areas last month. “The transition from a dry start to a series of impactful weather systems reminds us of the complexities of our climate. It also emphasises the importance of our role in providing accurate forecasts and timely updates to the public. This recent uptick in rainfall serves as a reminder of the vital role the Saws plays in preparing communities for the varying weather conditions that can arise. The fluctuations in weather patterns do not only keep us on our toes but also highlight the importance of preparedness and resilience,” the weather service said. [email protected]