Cape Town weather: 41 informal settlements flooded, over 2,200 people affected

The City of Cape Town said all its departments remain on high alert as adverse weather continues across the city. The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said they continue coordinating responses and assessments of weather-related impacts.

“Based on information flowing through to our Disaster Operations Centre, the situation in Cape Town has not changed. Downpours are however expected to continue throughout the day, and assessments on the ground are ongoing, as reports come in. “The City continues to provide assistance in areas where flooding has been reported, and to date, Disaster Management Officers have made assessments in 41 informal settlements where 1,221 structures flooded and 2,246 persons affected,” Powell said. The destructive weather flooded homes in Kuyasa, Khayelitsha. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers She said the affected areas include Khayelitsha, Strand, Gugulethu, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Wallacedene, Vygieskraal, Bloekombos, and Hout Bay.

Humanitarian relief is being provided to affected residents by Gift of the Givers, the Mustadafin Foundations, and the Ashraful Foundation. The roads and stormwater departments have been issuing milling and sandbags on request to residents in certain areas. The destructive weather flooded homes in Kuyasa, Khayelitsha. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers A number of roadways have also been flooded across the city.