Cape Town weather warning: disruptive rains and winds on the cards

The South African Weather Service (Saws) advised the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management of two weather conditions to hit the city. The weather service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain, resulting in localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements is expected over the southern parts of the West Coast, parts of Cape Winelands, the City of Cape Town, and western parts of Overberg districts on Tuesday, June 4.

It also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea of small vessels and personal water craft is expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Monday, but Cape Agulhas to Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan said the Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has alerted all relevant City departments to be on standby to deal with any impacts brought on by the forecast. To reduce the risk to properties, residents are requested to:

– Clear out drainage systems – Raise the floor level of a structure so that it’s higher than the natural ground level – Raise furniture on bricks to clear from the floor to limit water damage

– Make sandbags – Dig trenches around your house to divert water away from the housing structure – Report blocked drains, intakes and illegal dumping, as illegal dumping in the stormwater canals and sewers worsen flooding

– Waterproof roofs, clear gutters and remove dead tree branches For emergencies, residents are urged to contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. [email protected]