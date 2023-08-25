Chilly weekend for Cape regions with light snow, gale force winds and wild waves predicted as cold front makes landfall

It's expected to be a chilly weekend over the Cape regions with icy weather predicted for tomorrow and Sunday. The South African Weather Services said a cold front will affect the Cape provinces today into tomorrow, resulting in rain, strong to gale force winds, cold temperatures and rough seas.

The cold front will make landfall over the south-western Cape today spreading eastwards. "Widespread rainfall can be expected in the south-west. Light snowfall is also possible over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape. Windy conditions are expected across most of the interior of the country with near gale to gale force winds along the southern coastline," Saws said. "The marine community should take note of the large wave heights and strong winds along the southern coast, especially from Friday night into Saturday. Several marine and coastal warnings were issued," the forecaster added.

Picture: South African Weather Service A Yellow Level 2 warning of high waves along the Northern and Western Cape coasts is expected today and tomorrow while there is a Yellow Level 2 warning for winds over parts of the Western Cape today.

An Orange Level 5 warning for damaging winds has also been predicted over the Eastern Cape today. An Orange Level 5 warning for damaging winds has also been predicted over the Eastern Cape today.

Picture: South African Weather Service Picture: South African Weather Service