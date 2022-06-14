City of Cape Town urges residents not to share fake videos of flooding

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is appealing to residents not to share fake videos of the current flooding across the metropole. This has led departments to react to areas where the fake videos portray flooding, only to find out it is a hoax.

The cold front, which hit the Western Cape on Sunday, has brought significant rainfall on Monday, and adverse weather conditions persisted throughout the night. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said emergency relief resources are carefully coordinated through the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) at this time. “We appeal to the public to please refrain from sharing unsubstantiated reports or videos,” Smith said.

By 8am on Tuesday, various reports of localised flooding had been reported across the city. Reports have come in of the road partially flooded in 16th Ave Ravensmead. Partial flooding in McIntyre circle at the foot of the bridge as you go to Voortrekker Road. Vehicles are urged to slow down.

Flooding has been reported in Epping and 21st Street, Elsies River Industrial. Partial Flooding on Vasco Boulevard and flooding in Dirkie Uys Street in Goodwood. Station Road in Montague Gardens is flooded, as is Radnor and Spin Streets in Parow Industrial. Residents are urged to approach with caution.

Flooding has also been reported along Milton Road, and motorists are urged to practice caution driving from Parow down to Goodwood as the left lane of the road is extremely flooded. Heavy flooding has also been reported along Boland Way and the R302, water build-up is said to be severe, and motorists travelling in smaller vehicles are urged to be cautious due to the large pools of water. Edgemead Drive and Bosmansdam Road are currently also flooded.

