City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management on high alert for adverse weather to hit on Sunday

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management has taken proactive steps to ensure they are ready, as inclement weather is set to hit the city on Sunday. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released an orange level six warning for Sunday, with torrential rains, gale-force winds, and freezing temperatures set to hit the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said its Disaster Coordinating Team will be activated to oversee the City’s response to the emergency. Volunteers will be mobilised to assist affected communities, and additional staff will be deployed to the City’s corporate call centres to address service requests. “In addition, catchment management will monitor the levels of rivers and dams closely. Recreation and Parks will have additional crews on standby to address any uprooted trees.

“The Electricity Department has crews on standby to deal with any power line disruptions. “The Roads Department will conduct assessments in communities and provide necessary resources like sandbags and milling, where possible, to mitigate risks based on the outcome of their assessments, (as well as) collaboration with community leaders and religious organisations for shelter options,” Powell said. She said Informal Settlements Management will provide plastic sheeting, where feasible, and will conduct joint assessments with Disaster Risk Management to inform residents about the weather warnings. Non-governmental organisations will also be assisting with humanitarian relief efforts.

"The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre is also working closely with its provincial counterparts and the National Human Settlements Department to ensure support during this time. "Our Coastal Management Department has also advised that wave action may impact the coastline along Sea Point and Milnerton and that the public should steer clear of the coastal areas," Powell said.