Clear skies and sunshine predicted for Sunday’s Comrades Marathon down run

Durban – According to the South African Weather Services, fog is predicted for the early part of Sunday morning but it is expected to clear up with temperatures reaching the upper-20s by mid-morning. “Possibility of morning fog at the start of the race, otherwise fine to partly cloudy conditions are expected becoming cloudy towards the coast from late afternoon,” the weather services said.

It added that winds were expected to be light north-westerly at first, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from Cato Ridge by 10am. “Cold temperatures are expected early morning, warming up from mid-morning with a maximum of 21°C. All the best to all the runners," the forecaster added. The 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon will start at 5.30am at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and end at 5.30pm at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

eThekwini Municipality, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the City is looking forward to hosting the influx of tourists. “Our 2022 projections show that 20 442 athletes will be taking part and 100 000 spectators are expected to cheer them on alongside the route. We expect this to boost our economy as a direct spend of R237 million is projected. The GDP contribution is expected to be R417 million. Furthermore, 790 employment opportunities will be created,” he added. Metro police spokesperson Geraldine Stevens said City law enforcement was ready for the race. She assured racers and supporters that their safety was a priority for the City.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma said the event will bring much-needed economic boost to the cities of Pietermaritzburg with accommodation occupancies reported to be peaking at 93% and Durban and Umhlanga at 69% for the weekend. The event will be held amid much fanfare following a two-year break brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The province was ready to ensure that runners and spectators, both national and international, have an exceptional experience in the destination,” he said.

