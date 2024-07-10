Councillor Pophaim appeals for emergency funds as Cape Town battles severe flooding

Councillor Carl Pophaim, the City’s Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, has called on Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi to swiftly transfer the Emergency Housing Grant to the city as severe weather causes major flooding in informal settlements across Cape Town. City disaster management teams are actively distributing essential flood kits to affected areas. However, the situation is evolving rapidly, and officials expect the need for further relief efforts to increase in the coming days.

In a direct appeal to Minister Kubayi, Pophaim emphasised the urgent need to decentralise the Emergency Housing Grant to Cape Town. Previous local management of the grant facilitated quick responses to housing emergencies, but current delays have hampered efforts, worsening the impact of recent weather-related crises. “Our teams remain on the ground and the full assessments of the affected households in need are ongoing. Our initial assessments indicate that approximately 5,000 residents are affected at this stage, however assessments continue. “We’ve issued approximately 4,500 flood kits and assessments of the total requests received continues. Our teams have done some relocations, however this is challenging,” Pophaim said.

Efforts are being co-ordinated across multiple city departments, supported by NGOs and relief agencies, to provide shelter, materials, and facilitate relocations where feasible. Initial assessments indicate significant impacts across several neighbourhoods, with ongoing evaluations expected to reveal further needs. The city has also appealed for increased funding to strengthen relief operations, underscoring the urgency of accessing disaster funds directly to assist verified flood victims in areas like Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Masiphumelele, Lwandle in Strand, Nomzamo, Macassar, Sir Lowry’s pass, Mfuleni, Tafelisig and Vygieskraal.

Recognising community support, especially from organisations like Gift of the Givers, Pophaim urged residents and businesses to contribute to relief efforts, stressing the importance of collective action in addressing the crisis. “We call on our residents and businesses to donate to the appropriate relief organisations as we stand together as Team Cape Town,” he said. Residents are encouraged to report emergencies promptly to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700 for immediate assistance.