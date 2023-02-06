“Rainfall is expected to start in the west today and to slowly spread eastwards during tomorrow with heavier showers and thundershowers possible over the interior of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening,” the weather service said.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy rain, possible flooding and thundershowers over parts of the country.

Saws said once the cut-off low develops on Wednesday evening, rainfall should become widespread, along with a possibility of heavy falls in places across the country except the Western Cape and parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws added that isolated thunderstorms may develop over the central and southern interior due to the cooler air associated with the cut-off low.

“Due to the extensive cloud cover associated with this system, cooler daytime temperatures can also be expected over much of South Africa. Given that the system is only expected to develop during Wednesday, there is still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the rate at which the system will intensify, as well as the location and timing of possible severe weather phenomena,” Saws added.