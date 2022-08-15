Damaging waves, strong winds and light snow to start the week

Durban - The South African Weather Services is predicting strong winds and some light snow to kick off the week. SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay.

"A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to localised damage to coastal infrastructure and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay in the morning," SAWS said. The Weather Services also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to informal settlements, transport disruptions and localised disruptions to beachfront activities is expected between Port Elizabeth and Durban in the morning. "Light snow is expected over the Winterberg and Amathole mountains in the morning. The public and small stock farmers are advised to take necessary precautions," SAWS added.