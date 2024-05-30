Damaging winds hit Cape Town as cold front sets in

Residents in Cape Town have been advised of a cold front hitting its shores from Thursday into next week. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow Level 1 warning of damaging winds in parts of the Western Cape, including Cape Town to Cape Point.

Strong winds and rain have already hit parts of the province on Thursday. Saws’ warning has said strong winds may lead to difficulty in navigating at sea which may lead to small vessels and personal water craft (such as kayaks) at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality due to quick, successive steep waves. The weather service said it foresees localised disruptions to beachfront activities and of small harbours and ports for a short period of time.

It further advised small boats to stay away from open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary or protected bay. Temperatures in Cape Town will continue to drop as the weekend approaches. The eastern part of the Northern Cape and the extreme south of the Free State have also been issued with a yellow Level 2 warning for Thursday.

The weather service said a passage of a cold front is expected with strong surface winds of 50km/h gusting up to 74km/h are expected. Residents in the area have also been advised of the impact the damaging winds may have which could result in damages to temporary structures, debris being blown around and runaway fires.