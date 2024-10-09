Disaster teams on high alert as KZN braces for severe thunderstorms

Disaster management teams have been deployed to areas in northern and western KwaZulu-Natal following a South African Weather Service (Saws) warning for severe thunderstorms across the areas of Zululand, Uthukela, uMzinyathi, Amajuba, and uMgungundlovu. "These severe thunderstorms are anticipated to bring damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail. Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from these potentially hazardous weather conditions.

“The storms could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihoods, and livestock. There is also a risk of localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning, as well as power surges caused by excessive lightning," said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi. He said teams will remain on high alert and will continue to monitor weather patterns, especially in areas susceptible to incidents. Affected areas:

•Abaqulusi •Alfred Duma (Indaka and Ladysmith) •Dannhauser

•eDumbe •eMadlangeni •Endumeni

•Impendle •Inkosi Langalibalele (Escourt and Sobabili) •Mpofana (Giants Castle and Mooi River)

•Msinga •Newcastle •Nkandla

•Nquthu •Okhahlamba •Msunduzi

•Ulundi •uMngeni •uMshwathi

•Umvoti •uPhongolo "Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over parts of KZN, otherwise isolated. Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected over the north western parts with damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail," Saws said.