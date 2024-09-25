Disaster teams on high alert as more snow expected in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management teams have been placed on standby amid reports of possible snow over parts of the province next week. Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said early forecasts indicate the province will experience extremely cold temperatures on Monday and Tuesday next week. This will potentially result in snowfall in some areas around the Drakensberg mountains, including parts of the Harry Gwala, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, and Amajuba Districts.

He said that while this forecast is preliminary, further updates are expected in due course. "Residents across the province are assured that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre will continue to engage directly with stakeholders, including municipalities through the respective District Disaster Management Centres, social partners, and government entities responsible for law enforcement, disaster response, and roads, to ensure plans are in place to deal with any eventuality should the weather conditions deteriorate," Buthelezi explained. He said residents are urged to monitor weather forecasts through reliable sources.

Speaking to IOL, South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster, Luthando Masimini, said very cold conditions have been experienced over the country with rainfall in south, central and eastern parts. Snow fell in Boston, in KwaZulu-Natal last weekend. Hundreds of motorists were stranded when rain and snowfall caused major disruptions in the province. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

“These were as a result of a low pressure system that moved across the country. These systems are not uncommon at this time of the year. The only difference is the cold front was followed by far-reaching high temperatures,” he said. At least two people died following heavy snowfall in KZN. Hundreds of motorists were also trapped along the busy N3 highway. MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma is expected to brief the media on his department’s state of readiness for the inclement weather expected next week.