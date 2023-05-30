Disruptive rain, possible flooding expected to hit parts of SA this week

Durban - Grab your umbrellas and rain jackets as the South African Weather Service says disruptive rain was expected in parts of KZN from Wednesday. Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said fine to partly and warm conditions were expected over KZN, including Durban, on Tuesday.

“There is an 80 % chance of showers and thundershowers from tomorrow afternoon in most of KZN.” Dlamini said the western parts of the province were expected to have a 60% chance of thunderstorms. The South African Weather Service said a Yellow Warning (Level 2) warning for disruptive rain over eastern KZN, which includes Durban, has been issued.

These means it could lead to localised flooding and severe thunderstorms that lead to hail and strong damaging winds. Dlamini said temperatures were expected to reach 23ºC in Durban and would remain cool throughout the province. The Drakensburg area was expected to drop to 16ºC.

Dlamini said that while no rain was expected in KZN this weekend, there could be cold front expected on Sunday evening. In April last year, devastating floods in the province left more than 400 people dead and hundred homeless. The infrastructure damage ran into billions of rand, with entire water treatment plants being washed away.