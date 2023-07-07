Independent Online
Friday, July 7, 2023

Do you want to build a snowman? Then head to KZN, there’s snow on the way!

A snowman made on the top of a bakkie near Ceres, but there’s nothing stopping you from making one in KZN this weekend. File Picture: Rogan Ward

Published 1h ago

Grab your coats and get the firewood ready, the SA Weather Service (Saws) is predicting snowfall over parts of KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Saws has confirmed a cold snap will pass through KZN on Saturday and Sunday.

“On Sunday cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to very cold conditions can be expected with a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across the province,” said Saws forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede.

“Possibility of snowfalls over the western high grounds including the Drakensberg. The snow, as well as the very cold conditions are expected to continue into Monday,” she said.

Gumede said communities can expect fine to cool and warm conditions in other parts, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east by evening with a chance of rain along the south coast.

“Please also note that very cold conditions refer to maximum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius and below and that these conditions are expected over the western parts of the province, as well as over some parts of the Midlands,” Gumede said.

Temperatures are expected to recover and warm up from Tuesday onwards.

IOL

weatherweather forecastSA Weather ServiceKwaZulu-NatalWeather

Se-Anne Rall
