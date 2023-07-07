Do you want to build a snowman? Then head to KZN, there’s snow on the way!

Grab your coats and get the firewood ready, the SA Weather Service (Saws) is predicting snowfall over parts of KwaZulu-Natal this weekend. Saws has confirmed a cold snap will pass through KZN on Saturday and Sunday.

“On Sunday cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to very cold conditions can be expected with a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across the province,” said Saws forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede. “Possibility of snowfalls over the western high grounds including the Drakensberg. The snow, as well as the very cold conditions are expected to continue into Monday,” she said. Gumede said communities can expect fine to cool and warm conditions in other parts, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east by evening with a chance of rain along the south coast.