‘Don’t be caught up in situation of last week’: Snow and damaging winds still on the cards and you must stay safe

Disaster management authorities in South Africa remain on high alert this weekend, after the SA Weather Services predicted extreme weather in provinces including KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. The SA Weather Service’s forecast shows that the inclement weather characterised by a cold snap and snow will not be on the same magnitude as last week’s occurrences, where motorists got stuck in snow for hours.

On Sunday morning, head of the National Disaster Management, Dr Elias Sithole, said teams have been on altert as the authorities continue to closely monitor the weather patterns in a bad to rescue communities when the need arises. “We have deployed our teams and all the disaster management teams, we are on high alert across the country. From today until Tuesday, we are expecting light snow events on high-lying areas and our teams are on high alert to deal with any eventualities,” Sithole said in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. On Sunday last week, IOL reported that at least two people had died from hypothermia after they were trapped in the heavy snow on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Disaster management teams are on high alert across South Africa after inclement weather was forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. File Picture Sithole said all disaster management structures have been mobilised across KwaZulu-Natal, to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen last weekend. He said as of Sunday morning, roads were not closed but are just being monitored. “For now we have teams that are monitoring those high risk areas. As the need arises, we will make the decision on whether there is a need for us to advise the communities. Also, what we have done, we have sent out messages and advised residents to exercise caution and to have up-to-date weather forecast so that people do not find themselves in the situation of last week,” said Sithole.