Don’t pack away your umbrellas just yet, more rain expected in KZN on Tuesday

Durban - More rain is expected over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, according to the SA Weather Service. The forecaster predicts warmer weather over the eastern parts of the province, otherwise becoming cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

SAWS said the wind along the coast would be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh in the south of Durban at times. The province experienced heavy downpours on Sunday evening and Monday, leaving lots of areas flooded.

Waffle House in Ramsgate reported flooding. In a post on Facebook, management at the well-known eatery said it was business as usual following clean-up efforts.

“We are back to normal and up and running again after the earlier downpour which briefly flooded our downstairs area. The verandah and deli upstairs main dining room was untouched after some heavy rain,” the post read. On Monday morning, Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said with the torrential rain that occurred overnight, multiple roads in Durban had been waterlogged and quite dangerous to travel on. Glenwood councillor Sakhile Mngadi also issued an alert regarding the rain and possible flooding.

“I have asked that all low-lying areas be on red alert especially around River Drive, Brettonwood High School and areas close to the Umbilo River,” he said. SAWS said the latest severe weather event was due to a cut-off low pressure system that intensified on Saturday. The weather is expected to last over areas in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KZN, spreading to the Free State, North West, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“Furthermore, the south-western coastal areas of the country are expected to experience strong south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 km/h. Ordinarily south-easterly winds around the Cape Peninsula are associated with fair weather. However, with the presence of a cut-off low, there were thundershowers as well as rough sea conditions around the south-western coast," SAWS said. Meanwhile, a Yellow Level 3 warning of thunderstorms has been predicted over the Northern Cape and western and central parts of the Western Cape for Tuesday.

Picture: SA Weather Services A warning of extreme discomfort has been issued for Oudtshoorn on Tuesday. Picture: SA Weather Service