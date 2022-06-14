eThekwini disaster teams on standby as cold snap expected in KZN

Durban - eThekwini Municipality says its Disaster Management teams would be on standby as a predicted cold front makes its way to the province.
Speaking to IOL, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they had noted the warning issued by the SAWS.
“Our teams will be on standby in the event of any emergencies,” he added.
The province of KZN is still reeling following April and May’s heavy rains.
The SAWS says a second cold front had made landfall over the western parts of the country.
Floods brings distress: Cold front hammers Cape Town, and it’s not done yet
Warning of high-impact cold fronts as rain, winds and snow predicted for Western Cape
Prep the blankets and hot water bottles: Numerous cold fronts heading to SA from Sunday
These are the healthcare facilities affected by Cape rains
Mop up operations underway as heavy rains lash the Cape
“Continuous scattered to widespread showers are expected to persist till Tuesday, ceasing on Wednesday,” it added.
Meanwhile, flooding had been reported in various parts of Cape Town. On Tuesday, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Charlotte Powell said mopping up operations were in full swing across the city. She said the worst affected areas were the informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vrygrond.
SAWS said temperatures were expected to drop significantly over the entire Western Cape and Namakwa district.
“This cooling will spread eastwards, reaching Limpopo, Mpumalanga, as well as KwaZulu-Natal, between Wednesday and Thursday. With this cooling, freezing levels are expected to also drop significantly, resulting in light snowfall over the southern high ground of Namakwa, as well as the high-lying areas in the western interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, spreading to the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday,” the SAWS added.
IOL