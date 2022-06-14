eThekwini disaster teams on standby as cold snap expected in KZN

Durban - eThekwini Municipality says its Disaster Management teams would be on standby as a predicted cold front makes its way to the province. Speaking to IOL, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they had noted the warning issued by the SAWS.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our teams will be on standby in the event of any emergencies,” he added. The province of KZN is still reeling following April and May’s heavy rains. The SAWS says a second cold front had made landfall over the western parts of the country.

“Continuous scattered to widespread showers are expected to persist till Tuesday, ceasing on Wednesday,” it added. Meanwhile, flooding had been reported in various parts of Cape Town. On Tuesday, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Charlotte Powell said mopping up operations were in full swing across the city. She said the worst affected areas were the informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vrygrond. SAWS said temperatures were expected to drop significantly over the entire Western Cape and Namakwa district.

Story continues below Advertisement