Farmers’ body calls for better working conditions amid high temperatures after death of eight workers in Kakamas

Cape Town – The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) is calling for better working conditions, following the death of eight farmworkers due to heat stroke earlier this week in Kakamas in the Northern Cape. The association said crops and livestock are also affected by the scorching temperatures in parts of the country, such as the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Afasa provincial chairperson Lesego Setswalo said farmers have not experienced these types of heat conditions for some time, and global warming is severely affecting them. Setswalo said the farming community is devastated by the loss of these farmworkers which means their families have also lost breadwinners. “While there is monitoring of the situation by the authorities and investigations taking place, we would like to urge farmers to ensure that their workers are not subjected to extreme weather conditions and that water is available to them all the time during their working hours.

"Also ensure that the working schedule doesn’t expose workers to the sun and that the work activities during the day should accommodate them in order to avoid heat fatalities, he said. Meanwhile, Northern Cape agriculture MEC Mase Manopole said farmworkers and farmers must take into consideration the importance of the safety of the workers. “Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi highlighted and reminded farmers on Monday about the regulations and compliance when facing or dealing with such conditions,” the MEC said.

“Farmers assured us they will comply with the regulations in terms of the labour act and employment,” Manopole said. Amid the death of the eight workers from heatstroke, Manopole they went to the scene in the Northern Cape to check if there was a need for further investigations. “With regard to the issues of regulations, that is the duty of the Department of Labour and Employment… My role in the provincial department of agriculture is to ensure that we enforce the policy and create a conducive environment for farmers,” she said.

