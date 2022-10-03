Feeling hot, hot hot: heatwave predicted for parts of SA

Durban - A heatwave warning has been issued for parts of the province from today (Monday). The SA Weather Services says a heatwave is expected in Gauteng, the highveld of Mpumalanga and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday.

"Heatwave conditions are also expected over the central and eastern parts of the North West province and the extreme northern Free State," the SAWS said. The forecaster added that extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Picture: SAWS ER24 offers tips to keep save during heatwaves: * Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

* Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated as well. * Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink as well. * Try to keep out of direct sunlight.

* Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen. * Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated * If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you.

* Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool. * Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle even with a window open. The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are:

Cramps Nausea Vomiting

Dizziness Weakness Fainting