Flood Warnings issued for Limpopo and Eastern Cape as rain persists

South Africa is bracing for another day of heavy rains and thunderstorms as adverse weather conditions continue to grip much of the country. The South African Weather Service issued a Level 5 warning for disruptive rains across Limpopo and Mpumalanga on January 13, cautioning residents against attempting to cross flooded rivers.

Localised flooding is anticipated due to the persistent rainfall over recent days, compounding the risks in low-lying areas. Severe thunderstorms are also expected to affect parts of the Free State, Northwest, and Eastern Cape, potentially disrupting local communities. Morning showers will give way to isolated thunderstorms along the Garden Route, while Cape Town will experience strong winds with a high of 27°C. Inland regions, including Kimberley, are forecast to reach scorching temperatures of 38°C. KwaZulu-Natal will see scattered rain showers, with Durban reaching a high of 27°C and Richards Bay slightly warmer at 28°C. Residents in Limpopo should prepare for widespread thunderstorms and flooding, particularly in areas such as Polokwane, where temperatures are expected to peak at 21°C.

The Eastern Cape’s coastal areas, including East London, will see thundery showers throughout the day, with maximum temperatures around 24°C. While police and emergency services are on high alert, the public is urged to exercise caution when traveling. Motorists are advised to avoid waterlogged roads and plan their routes carefully. Residents in affected areas are encouraged to monitor updates from the South African Weather Service and local authorities.