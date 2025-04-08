Flooding reported across Cape Town as adverse weather makes landfall

Flooding has been reported in Table View, Wynberg, and Parow, with vehicles bearing the brunt.

As torrential rain makes landfall across the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town has reported floods in various areas on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said its Disaster Operations Centre (DOC) received reports of roadways that are blocked and flooding incidents in Southfield and Vygieskraal, where the canals are overflowing.

She said the stormwater department is attending to the incidents.

Flooding in Grassy Park.

“We urge all residents to remain vigilant as we prepare for the winter season. Ensuring safety and minimising potential flooding is a collective effort between the City of Cape Town and its residents,” Powell said.