Flooding reported across Cape Town as adverse weather makes landfall

As torrential rain makes landfall across the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town has reported floods in various areas on Tuesday.
Flooding has been reported in Table View, Wynberg, and Parow, with vehicles bearing the brunt.
The City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said its Disaster Operations Centre (DOC) received reports of roadways that are blocked and flooding incidents in Southfield and Vygieskraal, where the canals are overflowing.
She said the stormwater department is attending to the incidents.
“We urge all residents to remain vigilant as we prepare for the winter season. Ensuring safety and minimising potential flooding is a collective effort between the City of Cape Town and its residents,” Powell said.
The City of Cape Town has also shared some essential tips with residents:
- Clean gutters: Regularly clear debris from gutters to ensure proper water flow.
- Prune trees: Trim branches and remove any overhanging limbs that could cause blockages during heavy rain.
- Clear waterways: Ensure that there are no obstructions in nearby waterways or drainage systems that could lead to flooding or water damage.
- Report potholes: Notify the municipality of any potholes as soon as they appear to facilitate timely repairs and avoid further damage to road structures.
- Maintain drainage systems: Regularly clear drainage channels to prevent blockages.
- Elevate structures: Raise the floor level of homes where possible, so that it sits higher than the surrounding ground.
- Create sandbags: Prepare sandbags to use as temporary barriers against flooding.
- Dig trenches: Construct trenches around your home to direct water away from the structure.
- Waterproof structures: Ensure roofs are watertight, gutters are clear, and dead branches or debris are removed to reduce potential rainfall damage.
- Report issues: Immediately report blocked drains, drainage intakes, and instances of illegal dumping, as these can exacerbate flooding conditions.
