From thunderstorm to heatwaves, La Niña wreaking havoc on SA weather patterns

Durban – The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of inclement weather over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. "Scattered thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon over the north-western parts of the province favourable to severe thunderstorms," the forecaster said on Wednesday.

SAWS added that these thunderstorms were expected to be accompanied by strong, damaging winds along with downpours and excessive lightning. It said the weather would have an impact on infrastructure as it would lead to localised flooding, as well as minor vehicle accidents due to difficult driving conditions. Picture: SAWS The inclement weather in KZN comes as parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga are experiencing a heatwave.

SAWS spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said heatwaves often occurred in early October. “This one is caused by a current high pressure system over the country. We cannot speculate so far in advance about heatwaves until December as these phenomena are forecast with a few days’ lead time. “Having said that, we are in a La Niña phase which expects a wetter and warmer season,“ Doubell said.

The World Meteorological Organization explained that La Niña has more of an impact on South Africa in terms of rainfall – it typically means more rainfall – than temperature. Said the WMO's Clare Nullis: "The one overriding comment is that because of climate change we are seeing more intense and frequent heatwaves. They start earlier than in the past. So the heatwave in South Africa is consistent with what we expect from climate change." IOL