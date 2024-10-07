Gale-force winds of up to 70km/h expected in parts of the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds in parts of the Western Cape. The areas expected to be affected include Bitou Municipality, Cape Agulhas, the City of Cape Town, George, Hessequa Municipality, Mossel Bay, and the Overstrand Municipality.

The weather service said the winds would lead to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Monday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the evening and persisting into Tuesday morning. “Strong to gale-force south easterly winds of 50 to 70km/h are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Monday, spreading along the south coast to Plettenberg Bay by the evening. Wave heights are also expected to be between 3.5 and 4.5 metres which in combination with the winds will result in rough and choppy seas,” it said. This will also result in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft e.g. kayaks which may lead to vessels taking on water and at a risk of capsizing in locality.