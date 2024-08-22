Gale winds and damaging waves warning issued for KZN as cold front blows across SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of damaging winds and waves for the coast of KwaZulu-Natal as a cold front passes through the province. Saws said this will result in a build-up of sand along coastal routes and localised damage to temporary structures, while localised disruptions to beachfront activities are expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay along the coast of KZN.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has placed disaster management teams on high alert. "Winds are expected to reach up to 80km/h, between Port Edward and Richards Bay, and between Port Edward and Kosi Bay, these strong winds could lead to disruption of beach activities, potential damage to homes and temporary structures, challenges for small boats and temporary issues at small harbours and ports," Cogta said in a statement. "We strongly advise residents to secure their homes and belongings. Small boat owners should avoid going out to sea, and beachgoers are urged to stay away from the water during this period," the department advised.

Meanwhile, Saws has also issued a Yellow Level 4 alert for damaging winds and waves between Plettenberg Bay and East London. A Yellow Level 2 warning has further been issued for the area between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay. "Very cold conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape and an extremely high fire danger conditions can be expected in areas in the northern parts of Limpopo," the forecaster warned.