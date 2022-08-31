Gauteng braces for cold snap while strong winds continue to blow through Cape regions

Durban: A cold front is expected to hit Gauteng from Wednesday. Gauteng Weather is predicting temperatures to average between 4°C and 21°C between Wednesday and Friday, warming up for the rest of the weekend. While in Pretoria, residents can expect a dip in temperature but warmer weather for Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service warns of damaging winds over Gaansbai in the Western Cape and Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, spreading to Plettenberg Bay. "Yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds with possible dust storms resulting in localised reduction in visibility along the coast of Namakwa in the Northern Cape. While an extremely high fire danger warning has been issues over the Matzikama, Kamiesberg and Hantam municipalities," the SAWS said.

⚠️ ALERT: COLD FRONT AHEAD!!!



❄️COLD FRONT❄️

Wednesday⛅️6|18°C

Thursday🌤4|19°C

Friday☀️6|21°C

Saturday☀️8|24°C

Sunday☀️10|26°C#JHBWeather



❄️COLD FRONT❄️

Wednesday⛅️8|20°C

Thursday🌤6|21°C

Friday☀️8|23°C

Saturday☀️10|26°C

Sunday☀️12|28°C#PTAWeather — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 30, 2022 The forecaster predicts a sandstorm over the northern west coast at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the western parts. “The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south-easterly reaching Gale in the south-west at first, becoming moderate to fresh north-westerly north of Cape Point from the evening,” it said.

Weather for rest of SA KZN - Partly cloudy along the coast at times, otherwise fine and cool but cold over south-western high-ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming gentle south-easterly south Durban towards evening. Eastern half of the Eastern Cape - Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape - Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong in places in the afternoon. Mpumalanga - Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold along over the escarpment. Limpopo - Drizzle and morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

