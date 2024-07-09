Gauteng braces for cold week as SA Weather Service warns of chilly temperatures

The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to expecting freezing temperatures this week. Joburg residents woke up to temperatures of -2°C and -3°C in some parts of the province as a cold snap experienced in the Western Cape and other parts spreads to the country’s interior.

Celeste Fourie, a meteorologist from SAWS, has forecast predominantly clear weather conditions for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo provinces, with no rainfall expected for the remainder of the week. Fourie said that Gauteng is expected to experience the coldest temperatures among the three provinces for the remainder of the week, with temperatures expected to improve afterwards. “Today, temperatures for Gauteng is between 14ºC and 16ºC, while Limpopo will be looking at about between 18ºC and 22ºC, and the highveld of Mpumalanga is still also between 14ºC and 18ºC, while the lowveld is between 20ºC and 22ºC,” Fourie told IOL News.

In the evening and early morning, minimum temperatures are not expected to hit -3°C again, as minimum temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to hit 3°C. She said temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow in Gauteng and the highveld of Mpumalanga, reaching around 20ºC to 22ºC, while Limpopo could see temperatures ranging from 24ºC to 26ºC. “The highveld area of Limpopo, and Mpumalanga can even touch areas of 30ºC, that will be mainly due to some berg wind conditions. The lowveld can expect to reach nice and warm temperatures later on.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, Fourie said that even more significant temperature improvements are expected for Gauteng and the highveld of Mpumalanga, with temperatures ranging from 22ºC to 25ºC. “Limpopo will be at about between 26ºC and 28ºC, and once again the lowveld of Limpopo and Mpumalanga will be between 26ºC and 30ºC.” She said that on Friday, pleasant and warm temperatures are anticipated for Gauteng and the highveld of Mpumalanga, ranging from 24ºC to 26ºC, while the lowveld will experience temperatures between 28ºC and 30ºC.