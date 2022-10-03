Gauteng heat wave expected on Tuesday, Pretoria to hit 36°C

According to the SA Weather Service, the extremely hot temperatures are likely to affect Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Pretoria –A heat wave is expected to affect Gauteng residents on Tuesday.

The mercury is expected to hit at least 36°C in some areas.

"A heat wave is expected to continue in Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western bushveld, central and eastern North West and northern Free State until and including tomorrow (Tuesday, October 4)," said the weather bureau.

Johannesburg will reach a high of 34°C on Tuesday.