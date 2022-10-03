Gauteng heat wave expected on Tuesday, Pretoria to hit 36°C

Pretoria –A heat wave is expected to affect Gauteng residents on Tuesday.
According to the SA Weather Service, the extremely hot temperatures are likely to affect Johannesburg and Pretoria.
The mercury is expected to hit at least 36°C in some areas.
"A heat wave is expected to continue in Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western bushveld, central and eastern North West and northern Free State until and including tomorrow (Tuesday, October 4)," said the weather bureau.
Johannesburg will reach a high of 34°C on Tuesday.
Pretoria is also expected to reach a high of 36°C.
Johannesburg Emergency Services has advised residents to stay safe and follow advice to be safe during the heat wave.
“Drink plenty of water and avoid excess alcohol. Limit outdoor activity. Take breaks in the shade if working outdoors, avoid exercise during the hottest part of the day and apply sunscreen.”
The hot conditions are expected to drop ahead of the weekend.
🔴 A SIZZLING HOT TUESDAY AHEAD!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 2, 2022
Monday☀️14|33°C
🔥🔥Tuesday☀️16|34°C🔥🔥
Wednesday☀️16|31°C🍃WINDY
Thursday☀️15|33°C🍃
Friday⛅️14|31°C☂️23%🍃#JHBWeather
Monday☀️16|35°C
🔥🔥Tuesday☀️18|36°C🔥🔥
Wednesday☀️18|33°C🍃WINDY
Thursday☀️17|34°C🍃
Friday⛅️16|33°C☂️21%🍃#PTAWeather
On Monday, people on Twitter were complaining of the hot weather in parts of Gauteng.
Temperatures are expected to start dropping gradually until Friday, where some rain and some breezy weather is expected.
Joburg weather today. pic.twitter.com/V1GgQn18Tj— Uncle Cuddles (@MduZero11) October 3, 2022
IOL