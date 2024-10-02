Get ready for a scorcher! SA Weather Service predicts a blistering hot summer

While there are no more snow days on the horizon for South Africa, it's going to be a hot, very hot summer. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said there will also be above-average rainfall over the country's southern region. The forecaster said heatwaves, severe storms and possible damaging winds are predicted for October and November.

Saws senior manager of Risk Disaster Management, Rudzani Malala, said areas in the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga are known for severe storms and damaging winds. He urged residents to be vigilant of the dangers of dry, hot weather that accompany heatwaves. Speaking at a media briefing this week, lead scientist of long range prediction Dr Christien Engelbrecht, said a La Nina event is forecast for the December, January period. This means higher than normal temperatures.

Engelbrecht explained that for the moment, South Africa is experiencing a neutral phase. In the last three months, the country has seen a number of cold fronts bringing with them icy conditions and snow in parts of the country. Saws said two people have lost their lives following snowfall and thousands of motorists were stranded in heavy snowfall along the N3. Saws forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng, said the are no more icy conditions scheduled for the country in the near future.

However, he added that similar episodes could be experienced next year. Saws has meanwhile issued a fire danger warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Northern Cape's Richersveld Municipality. The forecaster added that heatwave conditions are forecast for the Richersveld Municipality of the Northern Cape from Wednesday but over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities and the Matzikama Municipality of the Western Cape from Thursday until Saturday.