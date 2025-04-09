Gift of the Givers responds to flooding crisis in Western Cape

The Western Cape was hard hit by adverse weather when a storm made landfall across the province on Tuesday. Reports of various areas across the Cape Metro, West Coast, and Bergriver regions experienced flooding.

As hundreds were left in knee-deep water, many residents have called for humanitarian aid from Gift of the Givers. Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said the organisation has been flooded with calls for assistance as the inclement weather wreaked havoc across various parts of the province. Flooding was reported across the Western Cape. “The West Coast Disaster Management Centre has appealed for urgent assistance as heavy rainfall caused localised flooding in Piketberg and Porterville, making parts of the town inaccessible, cutting off parts of the town, and flooding many homes.

"Various informal settlements around the Cape Metropole have contacted our teams to report large-scale flooding; teams are on the ground to do assessments. Gift of the Givers teams will be onsite in Piketberg and Porterville to distribute hot meals, blankets, and clean drinking water, which were the immediate requests,” Sablay said. And while the focus is now on the disaster caused by the weather, Sablay said teams are also still on site assisting fire victims of the New Rest Informal Settlement in Wellington and Joe Slovo in Milnerton. The City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said its Disaster Operations Centre (DOC) received reports of blocked roadways and flooding incidents in Southfield and Vygieskraal, where the canals were overflowing.

She said the stormwater department was attending to the incidents. “We urge all residents to remain vigilant as we prepare for the winter season. Ensuring safety and minimising potential flooding is a collective effort between the City of Cape Town and its residents,” Powell said. The City of Cape Town has also shared some essential tips with residents: