Gift of the Givers responds to flooding crisis in Western Cape

The Western Cape was hard hit by adverse weather when a storm made landfall across the province on Tuesday.
Reports of various areas across the Cape Metro, West Coast, and Bergriver regions experienced flooding.
As hundreds were left in knee-deep water, many residents have called for humanitarian aid from Gift of the Givers.
Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said the organisation has been flooded with calls for assistance as the inclement weather wreaked havoc across various parts of the province.
“The West Coast Disaster Management Centre has appealed for urgent assistance as heavy rainfall caused localised flooding in Piketberg and Porterville, making parts of the town inaccessible, cutting off parts of the town, and flooding many homes.
"Various informal settlements around the Cape Metropole have contacted our teams to report large-scale flooding; teams are on the ground to do assessments. Gift of the Givers teams will be onsite in Piketberg and Porterville to distribute hot meals, blankets, and clean drinking water, which were the immediate requests,” Sablay said.
And while the focus is now on the disaster caused by the weather, Sablay said teams are also still on site assisting fire victims of the New Rest Informal Settlement in Wellington and Joe Slovo in Milnerton.
The City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said its Disaster Operations Centre (DOC) received reports of blocked roadways and flooding incidents in Southfield and Vygieskraal, where the canals were overflowing.
She said the stormwater department was attending to the incidents.
“We urge all residents to remain vigilant as we prepare for the winter season. Ensuring safety and minimising potential flooding is a collective effort between the City of Cape Town and its residents,” Powell said.
The City of Cape Town has also shared some essential tips with residents:
- Clean gutters: Regularly clear debris from gutters to ensure proper water flow.
- Prune trees: Trim branches and remove any overhanging limbs that could cause blockages during heavy rain.
- Clear waterways: Ensure that there are no obstructions in nearby waterways or drainage systems that could lead to flooding or water damage.
- Report potholes: Notify the municipality of any potholes as soon as they appear to facilitate timely repairs and avoid further damage to road structures.
- Maintain drainage systems: Regularly clear drainage channels to prevent blockages.
- Elevate structures: Raise the floor level of homes where possible, so that it sits higher than the surrounding ground.
- Create sandbags: Prepare sandbags to use as temporary barriers against flooding.
- Dig trenches: Construct trenches around your home to direct water away from the structure.
- Waterproof structures: Ensure roofs are watertight, gutters are clear, and dead branches or debris are removed to reduce potential rainfall damage.
- Report issues: Immediately report blocked drains, drainage intakes, and instances of illegal dumping, as these can exacerbate flooding conditions.
