Good weather expected for the HollywoodBets Durban July

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is set to take place on July 6, 2024 but what will the weather be like? Socialites, fashionistas, content creators and horseracing enthusiasts that will be in attendance at the Durban July can expect good weather, according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

Nhlanhla Sithole, a weather forecaster, SAWS said that people in the city for Durban July can expect to experience “fine conditions” on the day. According to Sithole, fine conditions refers to good, sunny weather. Temperatures on the day will go from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 22°C. While sunny weather is expected, people should expect windy conditions.

Sithole said that the average wind speed can reach up to 25 to 30km/h while wind gusts can reach up to 40 to 45km/h. People that are staying in the city until Sunday for the whole Durban July weekend, should also expect fine conditions. Temperatures on Sunday will range from a minimum 10°C to a maximum of 25°C. Average wind speed will go up 15 to 20km/h while wind gusts will go up to 20 to 30km/h.

Durban economy The Durban July, a major horse racing event, is set to bring numerous people from KwaZulu-Natal and the rest of the country to Durban. The eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development and Planning Committee has estimated that direct spend at the main event is R271 million. The event will also contribute R670 million to the city’s GDP. The committee expects 45,000 people in attendance at the main event while 20,000 people to attend the side events.