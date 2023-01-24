Government urges caution during heatwave season

Cape Town - The government has urged South Africans to be extra cautious as the heatwave persists in certain parts of the country. This follows hot weather conditions that have been reported throughout the country since the start of summer.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) acting director-general Michael Currin said they were concerned about the impact of the heat in parts of South Africa. “We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of eight people who have died of heat stroke in the Northern Cape after a heatwave hit the province over the week. The government sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “Residents must drink water and wear light clothing. If you are working in direct sunlight, take regular breaks to avoid exhaustion,” he said.

In particular, residents of Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng are urged to take precautions against heat-related health complications as temperatures are expected to soar as per weather warnings. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the SA Weather Service said tropical storm ‘Cheneso’ drifted over the interior of Madagascar during the weekend, weakening significantly in the process.. It said ‘Cheneso’ gradually migrated to the south-western Madagascan coast, and started moving into the Mozambique Channel, away from the coastline of Madagascar.

