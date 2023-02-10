Guests stranded after heavy rains force temporary closure of four camps and some roads at Kruger National Park

Camps and roads in the southern part of the Kruger National Park remain temporarily closed following heavy rains in the regions this week. Several guests have already been left scrambling to find alternate ways of leaving camps affected. Via a Facebook group, management has been assisting guests by posting regular updates and giving information on the situation.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said the road via Sabi River low bridge is still closed. "Staff and passengers will be escorted across the Shalati bridge on foot and shuttled with a vehicle to or from the airport. The various lodges have been advised. At this stage, we are waiting confirmation on the access to the airport via Toulon Gate and Sand River and will advise," SANParks said via a Facebook post. KNP’s Acting GM: Commercial Operations Management, Hein Grobler, said the floods remain fluid, with more heavy rains anticipated on Friday.

He said the teams would continue with assessments of all affected camps and roads, and updates would be communicated through social media as well as in person to the affected guests. The Park's management said the Lower Sable, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati are not accessible and have been badly affected by the floods. "SANParks would like to advise guests not to use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to cross any low water bridges as the dangers of being washed away remain high," Grobler said.

He said guests arriving at Talamati had been moved to Satara. "Management is in constant communication with guests inside these camps about the situation. No threat or danger to lives has been experienced in the park, and we will try our best to continue to keep all our guests in the affected camps safe Technical Services, with the assistance of Ranger Services, have been assessing access and are working to find possible solutions," Grobler added.

For now, all access gates into Kruger National Park are open, except Crocodile Bridge, and guests can enter and exit the South of the park from the open gates. Grobler said the route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remains inaccessible, while travelling between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is not possible at this stage.

SANParks is advising guests not to take chances and leave any camp without checking with camp management and reception about the status of the roads they plan to travel on. "The rain forecast for Friday remains high. Caution should be exercised at all times on the roads. SANParks will continue posting updates on the SANParks - Kruger National Park Facebook group as and when information changes. "Guests that have bookings in the four affected camps can contact those camps directly or Central Reservations for assistance to modify their bookings while the camps remain inaccessible. Guests that need to postpone any other bookings within the duration of the floods will be given the option of an immediate date change or credit on their profile to use at a later date. We appreciate your patience as our loyal guests while we work to keep both guests and staff safe during the floods," Grobler said.