Heatwave conditions expected in Cape regions while heavy rains continue to batter parts of SA

While those living in the Cape regions are having to put up with hot and dry conditions, communities living in other parts of the country are mopping up following heavy downpours. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said hot to very hot conditions would make it uncomfortable for communities living in the Cape Metropole and Little Karoo.

"Heatwave conditions are also expected until Monday over the Breede Valle and Langeberg municipalities as well as over the Little Karoo," Saws said. The forecaster said temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s but lower 40s over the Little Karoo. "Those planning an outdoor activity, especially if they are hiking, running, biking or taking part in strenuous activity, should take enough water and monitor their health," Saws said.

The weather service issued warnings of disruptive rain and flooding for Mopani and Vhembe Districts of Limpopo as well as the Ehlanzeni District of Mpumalanga, eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga and the central and northern parts of Limpopo and over the central and western Highveld of Mpumalanga and the western Bushveld of Limpopo. Mop-up operations have begun across the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the heavy rains that caused significant damage to both public and private infrastructure. Disaster management teams were able to successfully evacuate over 100 people who were trapped in flooded areas in Newcastle and Mhlathuze. Torrential rainfall in the Eastern Cape, which has caused flooding in parts of the province, has claimed three lives.

