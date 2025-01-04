Heatwave warning for KZN: Tips to keep cool

Soaring temperatures are expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Durban is expected to reach 37 degrees celcius while Pietermaritzburg is expected to reach a high of 39.

Ayanda Nsele, SA Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster, cautioned that the heat, along with humidity, might cause heat-related ailments including heat cramps and heat exhaustion, especially around the coast. There is also a higher risk of wildfire. "Stay clear of sun exposure, hydrate as much as possible, and wear protective clothing," Nsele said. To be safe, follow these tips by SAWS to avoid getting heat stroke (a life-threatening condition in which heat overwhelms your body's ability to manage its temperature):

-Stay indoors in a well-ventilated or air-conditioned room -In this extreme heat, air is needed to cool one down and regulate body temperature. -If working outside, wear protective clothing such as headgear.

-Your head is extremely sensitive to heat, make sure its covered to avoid getting overheated. -Take breaks at regular intervals -Resting is the key to ensuring that your body has the time to adjust to the heat and preserve energy levels.

-Avoid playing strenuous sports or engaging in excessive manual labour. When you sweat a lot, your body loses a lot of its water quickly which can lead to dehydration. Dress in cool, lightweight clothes which are not constricting.

This is to ensure that you are getting as much air as possible which is critical in cooling you down. Wear hats with a wide brim Hats are important as they protected your head and face from the heat and the direct UV rays from the sun.

Apply a generous amount of sunscreen While the heat can be unbearable, it is important to also put on suncreen to prevent the risk of getting skin cancer. Remain adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids

When it is hot, your body makes you sweat to cool your skin. But you need to replenish this water lost to heat by drinking a lot of water. Outside playtime for children should ideally be restricted or prohibited between 10am and 4pm. These are the times when temperatures soar the most. Children can play indoor games, watch TV or simply enjoy quality time with family in the safety of the home.