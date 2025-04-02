Heatwave warning for Western Cape: Essential safety tips for residents

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Western Cape, including the Cape Metropole, with soaring temperatures expected from Thursday until Sunday, April 6. The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre is calling on residents and visitors to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during the upcoming heatwave particularly those participating in the Two Oceans Marathon and Half Marathon this weekend.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan stressed the importance of heeding the warning. “The Disaster Risk Management Centre advises the public to please take heed of the advisory and take the necessary precautions to limit their risk of heat exposure, particularly for those participating in the two Oceans marathon and half marathon this weekend,” said Lategan. To help residents cope with the expected high temperatures, officials have issued a number of tips.

These include drinking plenty of water, carrying a spray bottle to cool down, using a wet cloth or face towel to wipe down, and even submerging feet in cold water to help regulate body temperature. Lategan also urged residents to “seek relief in covered public spaces such as shopping malls and libraries” and to “limit outdoor activity to earlier or later in the day.” Residents are also encouraged to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, dizziness, and confusion.

“Take action at the first sign of a heat-related illness,” said Lategan. “Seek emergency medical assistance immediately.” In addition to human health concerns, the elevated temperatures increase the risk of wildfires. The public is urged to be vigilant and report any emergencies to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre.