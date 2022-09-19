Heavy rainfall and snow predicted this week as cold front sweeps over SA

Durban – It might be spring, but if you live in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga or parts of the Western Cape you might want to re-think packing away the thicker blankets, jackets and boots! The South African Weather Service predicts a spell of cold, rainy weather for parts of the country this week.

“A cloudy, cold spell of persistent rainfall is anticipated for some of the eastern provinces in the days ahead, driven by a developing upper-air cut-off low system. “In particular, the eastern part of Eastern Cape is expected to experience a significant chance of heavy rain and flooding, where impact-based warnings are already in effect. KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga are also included in the outlook for persistent rain,” the weather forecaster said. The weather service said a well-developed upper-air trough, associated with coldness and instability, was in the process of intensifying over the south-western parts of southern Africa.

“In the coming days, this system will further deepen and intensify, forming a cut-off low over the southern and central interior. “Whilst much of the interior of the African subcontinent is currently rather dry, this system is expected to introduce a welcome rainy spell to some of the eastern provinces from today onwards, through to the middle of this coming week. However, this system is expected to shift progressively eastwards, resulting in mostly clear, rain-free conditions by Thursday,” it said. Parts of the Eastern Cape saw persistent rainfall on Sunday night.

Picture: SAWS The weather service further issued a Level 6 warning of heavy rain, expected to spread over KZN.

“Moreover, a spell of overcast, cold and windy weather is expected to persist over much of the Eastern Cape, KZN and Mpumalanga in the period extending from Monday through to Wednesday. “Rainfall during this period is expected to be mostly of a patchy nature, but generally less intense than the rainfall anticipated over the Eastern Cape. The residents of KZN as well as Mpumalanga should therefore prepare for a three-day episode of rainfall, which may be heavy in places,” the forecaster warned. The weather service said sustained rainfall over a relatively large area would inevitably lead to the ground becoming saturated, resulting in overland run-off into river and stream systems, as well as heightening the risk of localised flooding.

Under such circumstances, informal dwelling structures, especially those built of mud bricks, would be particularly prone to sudden collapse, it said. “Light snowfalls can be expected today over some of the higher peaks of the Western Cape, spreading eastwards to include the higher peaks of the Eastern Cape overnight. “As the upper-air cut-off low intensifies, snowfall, as much as 20cm to 30cm in depth, of a more significant and disruptive nature should be anticipated over the eastern peaks of the Lesotho Drakensberg mountains, as well as the higher peaks of the Eastern Cape, in the Barkly East and Tiffindell areas on Monday night.