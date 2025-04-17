Heavy traffic and wet weather expected along N3 Toll Route this Easter weekend

Motorists travelling along the N3 Toll Route this Easter weekend have been urged to prepare for wet and potentially cold weather conditions that could lead to delays and increased congestion. According to N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), widespread rainfall is expected to impact traffic flow, especially with the anticipated rise in Easter holiday traffic.

“Pay attention to changing road and weather reports, heed warnings, and adapt your driving style to the prevailing conditions,” said chief operating officer of N3TC Thania Dhoogra. She warned that the combination of adverse weather and high traffic volumes may result in traffic delays and congestion, urging road users to remain vigilant and ready for any situation. “Please be prepared for every eventuality and ensure you have emergency provisions in your vehicle,” Dhoogra said.

All road incident management system (RIMS) services will be stationed at key points along the route, with high police visibility and strict enforcement expected. N3TC confirmed it will actively monitor and share road, traffic, and weather updates throughout the weekend. Motorists in need of help can contact the 24-hour N3 Helpline at 0800 63 43 57.