Hot start to the week in KZN, with cooler temperatures expected over the next few days

Durban - Hot conditions are expected in KwaZulu Natal on Monday, according to the South African Weather Services. According to weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, some areas over northern KZN will become very hot.

She said on Monday evening, isolated showers and rain are expected along the south coast. “We have an alert for veld fire danger over the northern parts and extreme western parts of KZN.” By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to cold. “Isolated showers and rain are expected over the eastern parts of KZN.” The forecaster said no significant weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

“On Friday, partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain over the south-eastern parts.” For Sunday, partly cloudy weather with isolated showers and rain in the south-east. IOL