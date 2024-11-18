Hot weather expected in most parts of SA while KZN and Eastern Cape brace for heavy rains and hail

The South African Weather Service (Saws) is warning of hot weather across most of the country, while heavy downpours and possible hail is expected over areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. According to Saws, a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas leading to closure of some bridges and roads due to heavy downpours, damage to property and infrastructure due to strong winds and hail has been issued for the extreme eastern parts of Eastern Cape as well as the western and interior parts of KZN.

Meanwhile, it is going to be very hot in the north-western parts of Eastern Cape, western parts of Free State as well as most of the Northern Cape, except over northern part of the Dawid Kruiper local municipality. It is also going to be very hot and humid over the north-eastern parts of KZN. "A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Matatiele and Umzimvubu Local municipalities of the Eastern Cape," Saws said.

Gauteng, Mpumalanga will experience partly cloudy to warm weather with isolated thundershowers while in Limpopo, the North West and Free State, it will be fine to hot with afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms. Residents living in the Northern Cape will experience very hot weather with afternoon thunderstorms in the extreme east. "In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy to hot but cool along the south coast," Saws said.