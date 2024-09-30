Icy conditions expected for Cape residents following Level 5 warning for disruptive snow

A Level 5 warning for disruptive snow has been issued for the Western Cape. A warning for same has also been issued for the Northern Cape. The South African Weather Service (Saws) said disruptive snowfall is expected over the Cape Winelands, Cederberg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Central and Little Karoo mountains in the province.

"The closure of the following mountain passes are likely; Swartberg, Franschhoek, Hex River, Ouberg and Katbakkies. Snowfall accumulation of between five to 10cm is expected with possible low-level or ground snowfall especially over southern high ground of the Northern Cape and the Cape Winelands," Saws said. It added that there is a possibility of 20cm accumulation of snowfall over the Matroosberg mountain range. The weather is expected to impact vulnerable livestock and traffic disruptions. Provincial disaster management teams are expected to be on standby.

Meanwhile, as KwaZulu-Natal braces for heavy downpours and snowfall, MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, has urged motorists to reschedule or postpone their journeys in anticipation of any eventuality. The MEC said response teams remain on high alert at identified hotspots to assist in the event of an emergency. Possible affected routes

● N3 Van Reeneen Pass to Tugela Plaza ● Tugela Plaza to Bergville ● N11 Bergville interchange to Volksrust

● Estcourt to Mooi Toll Plaza ● Mooi Toll Plaza to Howick ● R617 Underberg to Swartberg

● R617 Swartberg to Kokstad ● R74 Muden Road ● R33 Pomeroy to Dundee