If you live in the Northern Cape or Western Cape, brace for an extremely hot weekend!

A heatwave warning has been issued over the Northern Cape areas of Richterveld and Kamiesberg on Saturday, with temperatures reaching up to 40°C. The forecaster said it is going to be extremely hot across Matzikama and Saldanha Bay local municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as Patensie, Uitenhage, Addo, Grahamstown and Bisho areas in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

"Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over Namakwa and ZF Mgcwau District Municipalities in the Northern Cape, and Matzikama, Bergrivier, Oudtshoorn and Beaufort West local municipalities in the Western Cape as well as in places in the western parts of the Eastern Cape," Saws added. Meanwhile, Saws is working on measures to equip South Africans to be better prepared for inclement weather. This week, the forecaster announced that it was part of a king-size testbed that will bolster the country's early warning weather systems.