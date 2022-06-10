Intense cold front predicted for Western Cape, authorities on standby, hikers cautioned

Cape Town - Residents in the Western Cape have been warned to suit up and keep warm as an intense cold front is expected to make landfall by Sunday evening. On Thursday, the Cape Town Weather Office issued a warning of the cold front with expected strong interior winds in the Western and Northern Capes, and heavy rainfall across the south-western mountainous areas in the Western Cape along with rough seas.

A warning has also been issued on potential flooding and damage to infrastructure in low lying areas from Sunday into Wednesday next week. According to the MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, the disaster management centre was on high alert for the storm winds and significant rain, which was predicted to be between 50mm and 80mm in the mountainous areas of the Metropole, Cape Winelands and Overberg. “According to the advisory, strong north-westerly winds, gusting at between 50-60km/h and up to 70-80km/h are expected on Sunday ahead of the cold fronts in the Western Cape. These winds are likely to cause damage to structures in formal and informal settlements.

“We are also concerned about the possibility of wildfires, as we have had to deal with two large fires in Milnerton and in Somerset West, respectively this past week. The strong winds preceding the rains, together with dry veld conditions, are increasing the risk for fires. “Be as responsible with fire as you would be during the summer,” Bredell said. He urged residents to be extremely careful when outdoors and asked they stay away from water courses where possible.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) urged visitors planning a trip up the mountain to keep the predicted weather conditions in mind. Managing director of TMACC, Wahida Parker said weather conditions on the mountain could be significantly different from the experience in the city bowl. This meant it could be a colder or windier by the time visitors reached the summit. “Please dress warmly and wear enough layers of clothing to ensure you stay warm and dry. If you are hiking, travel in a group and wear suitable shoes that can manage the slippery surface. While it may be cold, do not neglect hydration,” she said.

A warning siren at the top cableway station will alert any visitors of a change in weather conditions, and Parker urged the public to heed this warning. “This signal should prompt visitors to make their way to the top station immediately, as transporting visitors and our staff swiftly under these circumstances is paramount. “If we need to suspend operations because of adverse weather, we have measures in place to accommodate visitors whilst we wait for the weather to clear up,” Parker added.