Johannesburg rescue services have resumed a search for a young boy who was swept away while trying to cross a river stream in Kliptown, Soweto. Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the boy was swept away on Tuesday afternoon as he attempted to cross a river stream.

He said the City of Joburg’s Aquatic Rescue Services Unit and the SA Police Services Water Wing were leading the search for the young boy. “The young boy slipped and fell after he was trying to cross the river stream in the area on Tuesday afternoon,” he said. Mulaudzi said the search had to be called off on Tuesday night for safety reasons and said the search had resumed on Wednesday morning at 8am.